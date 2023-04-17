No state charges brought against officers who fatally shot Black motorist Jayland Walker

An Ohio grand jury declined to bring charges against eight Akron police officers — seven of them white — in connection with last year’s fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black motorist, officials said Monday.

"The grand jury officers were legally justified in their use of force," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

A special Summit County grand jury has been deliberating over the June 27 incident, which began after officers tried to pull Walker over for an alleged traffic violation, authorities said.

Walker's death touched off days of demonstrations in the northern Ohio city and renewed debate about the treatment of Black people during routine police encounters.

The NAACP and an attorney for Walker’s family called for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. The department responded by saying it was monitoring the case.

Demonstrators gather outside City Hall to protest against the police killing of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, on July 3, 2022. Matthew Hatcher / AFP via Getty Images file

The eight officers opened fire on Walker, striking or grazing him with 46 rounds during that early morning encounter, authorities have said.

After last year's demonstrations led to property damage, some Akron businesses boarded up windows in anticipation of an announcement about charges against the officers involved.

Steel barricades were installed and security measures stepped up around the Summit County Courthouse in recent days. Street-level windows at City Hall were covered with plywood.

The fatal encounter unfolded at about 12:30 a.m. when officers tried to pull Walker over for the alleged traffic violation.

He did not stop and officers “reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect vehicle,” Akron police have said.

Walker eventually ditched the car and was on foot when officers deployed stun guns before eventually opening fire. Body camera video, released by the department, showed several officers chasing Walker as they shouted commands for him to stop.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker was not armed when he was gunned down but police said a loaded handgun and a wedding ring were found on the driver's seat of his car, officials said.

Toxicology tests showed no drugs or alcohol in Walker's system when he was killed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.