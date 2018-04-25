Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Ohio boy, 13, charged with 'premeditated' killing of 11-year-old brother

The 13-year-old is accused of aggravated murder. Police are not saying what prompted the killing.

by Associated Press /

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has fatally shot his 11-year-old brother in suburban Cleveland, and police are describing the shooting as an apparent "premeditated act."

Streetsboro police say officers were called to a home around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The 11-year-old died at a hospital.

A 13-year-old is facing murder charges after shooting his 11-year old brother in Streetsboro, Ohio, on Monday, police say.WKYC

Police say the 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder in Portage County Juvenile Court. Police say the gun used in the slaying was stolen from his grandfather's home.

Police have not said what prompted the teen to shoot his brother.

Streetsboro is roughly 30 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.