Ohio club cited for Covid violations after 500 people attend indoor Trey Songz concert

An Ohio nightclub was cited for violating Covid-19 health orders after hundreds of people attended an indoor Trey Songz concert at the venue on Saturday night.

Aftermath in Columbus received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activities after the approximately 500 patrons were observed sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing, the Ohio Investigative Unit told NBC News in a statement.

The venue also had no physical barriers in place to encourage social distancing and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued.

“Basically, it was just a concert environment,” Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf told NBC News affiliate WCMH. “If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit said it referred the case to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission which is responsible for levying any potential penalties, such as fines and/or the suspension or revocation of venue’s liquor permits.

Photos and videos posted inside the nightclub show patrons, mostly maskless, near the stage as singer and rapper Trey Songz performed.

“This Saturday December 5th, Trey Songz Will be at the ALL NEW AFTERMATH!!! Doors open at 6pm,” the venue wrote on Instagram.

As of Monday, Ohio has reported more than 484,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths from Covid-19.