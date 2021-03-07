Ohio college student in critical condition, organs to be donated after alleged hazing incident

An Ohio college student is being kept alive so his organs can be donated after a fraternity hazing incident on Thursday left him in critical condition.

Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event where he was made to drink alcohol, school officials said.

Stone Foltz. Courtesy Foltz family

Foltz was taken to the hospital after the alleged incident, and remains there as of Sunday.

“Stone Foltz is still with us at this time and he is surrounded by his family,” Sean Alto, the family’s attorney, said in a statement. “Despite their unbearable grief, they are currently working through the organ donation process so that others may have a second chance at life.”

In the wake of the incident, Bowling Green State University placed the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on interim suspension Friday as it investigates. On Saturday, the school said it was temporarily "suspending all new member intake processes and on- and off-campus social events” for Greek fraternity and sorority organizations.

Pi Kappa Alpha’s national office said it placed the Bowling Green chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leader to cooperate with law enforcement.

“The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind,” it said in a statement.

Foltz graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in Delaware, Ohio, north of Columbus, in 2019, according to NBC Columbus affiliate WCMH.

The news of Foltz's condition comes after a 19 year-old college student, Adam Oakes, was found dead on the morning of February 27 after a fraternity hazing incident at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

"It's a hole in my heart that will never be healed," his father, Eric Oakes, said in an interview last week.

Oakes' family said their son was attending an initiation party at the Delta Chi fraternity and they suspect the event involved hazing and alcohol.