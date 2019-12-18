Ohio deputy resigns after video shows him beating, pepper-spraying restrained inmate

An Ohio sheriff's deputy has resigned after video was released showing him repeatedly punching and pepper-spraying a restrained inmate.
In footage obtained by NBC affiliate WLWT in Cincinnati, deputy Jeremy Mooney is seen repeatedly striking the inmate in the face in a holding area of the Pike County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 18. The inmate, identified by authorities as Thomas Friend, is strapped in a restraint chair.
The video also showed Mooney pepper-spraying Friend in the face. As Friend tried to move away, his chair tipped over. According to WLWT, Friend was left on the ground for more than 10 minutes before the chair was set upright.
The sheriff's office said in a news release on Monday that Friend was being restrained in the chair because of his "noncompliance and disruptive behavior." Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk told WLWT that Friend was spitting and was a danger to himself.
"He had been high on bath salts, breaking into neighbors' vehicles, assaulting people," he said.
Mooney and Friend were both briefly hospitalized for treatment after the incident, the sheriff's office said. WLWT reported that Mooney was left bloodied and the deputy needed medical treatment for a broken hand he suffered while punching the inmate.
Interim Sheriff James Nelson said Mooney's use of force was excessive and that Friend did not pose a threat to the deputy.
"I do feel it's just another black eye on Pike County and that's not how our department runs," he told WLWT. "This was an isolated incident."
Mooney and the sergeant with him, William Stansberry, were initially placed on administrative leave.
The sheriff's office said Mooney later resigned prior to a disciplinary hearing in which the department was going to recommend his termination. Stansberry is going to be demoted in rank and is suspended for two weeks, the department said in its news release.