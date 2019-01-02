Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

An Ohio doctor accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on social media, including a tweet in which she allegedly said she would give Jewish people the wrong medication, was fired from the medical center she worked at, officials said.

Old tweets linked to a Twitter account belonging to Lara Kollab, who was working as a resident at Cleveland Clinic, recently surfaced and appeared to show her making disparaging comments about Jewish people, according to The Times of Israel.

In some of the tweets, Kollab allegedly called Jewish people "dogs" and said the holocaust was "exaggerated and the victimization of the jews (ignoring the others killed) is overdone," the outlet reported, citing tweets discovered by Canary Mission, a group that claims to publish comments that "promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American college campuses."

In another post on Twitter, Kollab tweeted that she would “purposely give all the yahood (sic) the wrong meds,” using the Arabic word, Yahud, which means Jews. NBC News has not independently verified the existence of the tweets.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday that Kollab was fired as a first-year resident in September after the clinic was made aware of her social media posts. She had worked in the internal medicine program since July 2018.

“When we learned of the social media post, we took immediate action, conducted an internal review and placed her on administrative leave. Her departure was related to those posts and she has not worked at Cleveland Clinic since September," the statement read.

While Kollab was employed at Cleveland Clinic, she worked with patients under heavy supervision, the procedure for all first-year residents.

"There have been no reports of any patient harm related to her work during the time she was here," the clinic said. "In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system.”

The tweets date from 2011 to 2017, according to Canary Mission, which says Kollab's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have either been deleted or made private. Calls made to Kollab by NBC News were not immediately returned.

Kollab, who graduated from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York, was issued a training certificate from the state in July 2018. The State Medical Board of Ohio said certificates are only valid if the individual is actively part of a training program.

"It is the mission of the State Medical Board of Ohio to protect the health and safety of all Ohioans. Malicious acts and attitudes toward any population go against the Medical Practices Act and are denounced by the board," the board said in a statement.

Touro College said in a tweet Monday it was "appalled" by Kollab's comments.

"We are shocked that one of our graduates would voice statements that are antithetical to Touro and to the physicians' Hippocratic Oath," the college said in a follow-up tweet.