By Doha Madani

Ohio authorities arrested a family on Wednesday accused of the execution-style murder of eight people on a pot farm in 2016.

George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner were arrested on Wednesday by the Pike County Sheriff's Office on accusations they planned carried out the murders of the Rhoden family in April of 2016. The Rhoden family was found massacred on their family farm, where authorities found evidence of marijuana "grow operations."

The four members of the Wagner family, of South Webster, were taken into custody on Nov. 13, 2018 and are charged with planning and carrying out the murders of eight people in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Ohio Attorney General

The victims were identified as: Hannah Gilley, 20; Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40; Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16; Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Dana Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna Rhoden, 19; and Kenneth Rhoden, 44. A 4-day-old, a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old survived.

The Rhodens were found dead in four separate homes on the farm. Autopsies from the Pike County Medical Examiner showed that all eight victims died of gunshots wounds and some victims showed evidence of a struggle. Some of the victims had shown soft tissue bruising, indicating that they fought their killer or killers, according to the medical examiner's report.

The eight people murdered in Pike County, Ohio on April 22, 2016. Ohio Attorney General

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said at the time the said the murders were a "pre-planned execution." Authorities have yet to give a suspected motive for the killings.