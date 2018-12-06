Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

An Ohio dad made his 10-year-old daughter walk five miles to school in the December cold to teach her a lesson after she was kicked off her school bus for bullying.

"Let me make this extremely clear: Bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household," Matt Cox said.

Cox posted a video to his Facebook page Monday of his daughter as she trudged alongside the road as he followed behind her in his car. By Thursday, more than 340,000 people have shared the video, and it's been viewed 15 million times.

Cox explained in the video that the girl had bullied another student and was banned from riding her school bus for the second time this school year.

When his daughter told him about her suspension on Friday, she said he would have to drive her to school.

"As you see this morning, she is learning otherwise," Cox said in the video, adding that the temperature outside was 36 degrees.

"I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this, but that is all right because I’m doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and to stop her from bullying," Cox said.

As it turned out, many people did agree with Cox's method.

"I feel like so many kids are just not learning anything by 'talking it out.' Sometimes actions really do speak louder than words and as I too am finding," wrote one person who commented on the video.

Some did criticize the punishment as being too harsh, while others agreed with making the girl walk, but didn't think Cox should have posted publicly about it.

Cox shared that the trek served its purpose. He wrote his daughter "still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted."