Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reversed course on his veto warning and signed a gun rights bill expanding the “stand your ground” right into law on Monday.

The controversial “stand your ground” bill eliminates a duty to retreat before firing in self-defense at any place, including businesses, places of worship or protests. The state of Ohio previously only allowed residents to “stand their ground” in their homes or vehicles.

DeWine said he signed the Republican-backed bill in the “spirit of cooperation.”

“It is vital that law-abiding citizens have the right to legally protect themselves when confronted with a life-threatening situation,” DeWine said in a statement. “I am very disappointed, however, that the legislature did not include in this bill the essential provisions that I proposed to make it harder for dangerous criminals to illegally possess and use guns.”

Last year, the governor urged lawmakers to set the bill aside after a mass shooting in the city of Dayton left nine dead and 27 people injured. The tragedy prompted DeWine to propose a massive overhaul of the state’s gun policies, also known as STRONG Ohio, that aimed to reduce gun violence.

The plan, which died after being in committee for more than a year, consisted of increased penalties for illegal firearm owners, removing guns from people who were deemed at risk of hurting people and enhancing state and federal background checks.

In early December, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and civil rights groups urged DeWine to vote against the “stand your ground bill,” NBC affiliate WDTN reported.

Later that same month, DeWine hinted he would reject the “stand your ground” bill, WOSU public media reported.

"I made my position very clear that we should not be taking up bills like that, when we have bills that have been in front of the legislature for a year where we have really the opportunity to directly save lives," DeWine said at the time.

The governor’s decision came under fire from gun control advocates, including Whaley.

"I can't express my level of disappointment," Whaley said in a statement. "Gov. DeWine came to our city and stood on stage for a vigil for our murdered friends and neighbors, and then told us he stood with our community in our fight against gun violence. Now it seems he does not."

“‘Stand your ground’ will make Ohio less safe — full stop. Our state needs principled leaders who will stand up for what is right — not what is politically easy,” she said.