Ohio 'incel' charged with hate crime for plotting sorority mass shooting, officials say

An Ohio man who authorities describe as an "incel" was arrested Wednesday and federally charged with attempting a hate crime for plotting to kill women in a mass shooting.

Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, Ohio, allegedly planned to shoot students at sororities at a university in Ohio, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The university was not named by officials. Genco was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempting to commit a hate crime and unlawful possession of a machine gun, officials said.

During an investigation, law enforcement discovered a note from him indicating he hoped to “aim big” and attain a kill count of 3,000 victims, officials said. Genco also wrote a manifesto, authorities said, in which he said he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge.”

A probe of Genco’s electronics showed that on the day he wrote the manifesto, he also searched online for sororities and a university in Ohio.

Genco, officials said, was part of the online incel community, a group of mostly men who harbor hostility toward women. Genco identified as an incel, or “involuntary celibate,” officials said.

“Incels seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled,” the statement read. “According to the indictment, Genco maintained profiles on a popular incel website from at least July 2019 through mid-March 2020. Genco was a frequent poster on the site.”

Genco attended Army Basic Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, between August 2019 through December that year, authorities said.

In 2019 he purchased items that included tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie with the word “revenge” on it, a bowie knife, two Glock 17 magazines and a 9 mm Glock 17 clip, officials said.

The charging document, authorities said, allege Genco conducted surveillance at an Ohio university on Jan. 15, 2020. That same day, he is accused of searching online for topics. Officials said some topics were “how to plan a shooting crime” and “When does preparing for a crime become attempt?”

Neither Genco, nor his relatives, could be immediately reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear if he had retained a lawyer.

During a visit to an incel website, authorities said, Genco referenced known incel Elliot Rodger. Rodger killed six people and injured 14 others in May 2014. Some of Rodgers’ victims were shot outside a sorority house at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The attempted hate crime charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison, officials said.