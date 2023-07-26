Ohio officer who released police dog onto Black man with hands raised is fired, authorities say

The Ohio police officer who was handling a police dog that mauled a Black man during a July Fourth traffic stop after he surrendered to authorities with his hands raised has been fired, authorities said Wednesday.

The officer who released the police dog was identified as Ryan Speakman, according to a statement from Circleville police obtained by NBC News.

"Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers. Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately," the statement said.

The department's Use of Force Review Board determined the department’s policy for the use of canines was followed during the apprehension and arrest, police said.

"We know the video of the incident is upsetting and has attracted widespread attention and comments, including Gov. Mike DeWine raising the issue of training," police said. While we certainly respect Gov. DeWine’s views and are always ready to discuss how to improve police training, Circleville’s canine teams of dogs and officers are trained and certified to meet current Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission-recognized standards," police said.

"Each canine team is recertified annually to a current nationally recognized standard or other recognized and approved certification􏰀standard, as outlined in the Ohio Administrative Code for certification of law enforcement canine units," police said. "In short, we meet or exceed all current Ohio laws and standards for police training for our canine teams."

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop Rose, 23, who was driving a semi-tractor trailer, because it “was missing a left rear mud flap,” according to an incident report. Rose was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 35 and failed to stop for the inspector and troopers who were called in for help.

Troopers deployed tire-deflating devices called stop sticks on Rose’s vehicle twice before it came to a stop on U.S. Route 23.

Rose told a trooper who was instructing him to get out of his vehicle that he was on the phone with 911, according to the incident report.

“After several times of being ordered to exit the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle from the driver’s side door,” the incident report said. “The driver was given orders to get down on the ground and the suspect would not comply.”

Rose can be seen on video released by the highway patrol standing in front of troopers with his hands in the air.

A Circleville police officer who has a dog can be heard telling Rose to “go on the ground or you’re gonna get bit.” Meanwhile, a trooper with the highway patrol tells Rose to “come to me.”

It is then that the Circleville police officer, identified as “R. Speakman,” deploys his K9.

“Do not release the dog with his hands up!” a trooper can be heard yelling multiple times before Speakman releases the dog.

The video shows the dog running toward Rose, who comes to his knees as Speakman releases the dog.

Video appears to show the dog biting and pulling Rose by his arm as he screams loudly.

“Get it off!” Rose screams repeatedly.

“Get the dog off of him!” a trooper yells.

Other officers can be heard calling for a first aid kit.

Rose was eventually taken into custody, and “troopers immediately provided first aid and contacted EMS to respond,” the highway patrol said in a statement.

Rose was charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony, according to the highway patrol, and faces between six and 18 months in prison. He was arraigned the next day and posted bond on July 7.

The Circleville Police K9 unit was involved in the July 4 incident following an aid request from the highway patrol, according to a statement from Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and Police Chief G. Shawn Baer.

“In compliance with Circleville Police Department Policy, a Use of Force Review Board was convened immediately and is reviewing the incident,” the statement read. “During the week of July 31, 2023, the findings of the Use of Force Review Board will be provided.”

It’s not clear whether the officer responsible for directing the dog to attack Rose faces any disciplinary action.

The highway patrol clarified that “the canine involved in the incident is from the Circleville Police Department and not the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura said in a statement, “This case remains under investigation and the Patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time.”