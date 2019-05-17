Breaking News Emails
Coaches and athletic administrators at Ohio State University knew for two decades that Dr. Richard Strauss was molesting male athletes but failed to sound the alarm or stop him, a long-awaited independent investigation into the scandal revealed Friday.
“Students openly discussed Strauss’ examination methods or complained about his loitering presence in the shower and locker room, including in front of coaches and other Athletics Department staff,” the report states.
“Many of the students felt that Strauss’ behavior was an ‘open secret,’ as it appeared to them that their coaches, trainers and other team physicians were fully aware of Strauss’ activities, and yet few seemed inclined to do anything to stop it.”
Investigators from Perkins Coie, the law firm that was picked to conduct the independent investigation, reported that “Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients.”
“We find that University personnel had knowledge of Strauss’ sexually abusive treatment of male student-patients as early as 1979, but the complaints about Strauss’ conduct were not elevated beyond the Athletics Department of Student Health until 1996,” the report states.
Meanwhile, Ohio State president Michael Drake apologized on behalf of the university to the victims.
"Our institution’s fundamental failure at the time to prevent this abuse was unacceptable - as were the inadequate efforts to thoroughly investigate complaints raised by students and staff members,” Drake said in a statement.
"This independent investigation was completed because of the strength and courage of survivors. We thank each of them for their willingness to share their experiences."
