April 17, 2019, 4:50 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Authorities in Ohio are searching for a teenage boy who disappeared over the weekend after helping out at a family farm, investigators said.

Jonathon Minard, 14, spent Friday afternoon "doing chores" at a farm near New Harrisburg before leaving that evening with a 29-year-old friend, whose family owns the farm, Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams told NBC News.

Minard, who lives with his parents roughly nine miles away in Dellroy, Ohio, spent the night at the friend's house before heading back to the farm Saturday to do more work, Williams said.

Jonathon Minard Carroll County Sheriff's Office

That afternoon, Minard began complaining of a toothache and tried to contact his mother so he could go home, Williams said. Authorities have been searching for the teen ever since.

"Our Detectives are working diligently and following up on every possible lead reported," the sheriff's department posted on Facebook, saying Minard was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Williams said there is a person of interest in the case but declined to release a name. As of Wednesday morning, Minard remained missing.

Jo Hepner, the teen's aunt, gave a tearful plea for anyone with information on Minard to come forward.

"If you seriously know where he's at and what has happened to him, please tell us," she told NBC affiliate WKYC. "I mean, we're begging you. I mean, this is our last hope."

Authorities have asked residents to check their garages and property for anything suspicious.