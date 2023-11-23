Ohio Walmart shooter may have been inspired by racist ideology, FBI says

The gunman who opened fire at Ohio Walmart this week, injuring four people, may have been at least partly inspired by violent, racist ideology, the FBI said Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, whom the FBI identified as white, killed himself after opening fire with a carbine at the Walmart in Beavercreek about 8:30 p.m. Monday, authorities have said.

He wounded four people — a white man, a white woman, and two Black women — the FBI said. All survived. Jones is white, the FBI has said.

“Based on evidence collected — including journal writings from the attacker, Benjamin Charles Jones — the attack may have been at least partially inspired by racially motivated violent extremist (RMVE) ideology,” the FBI and Beavercreek police said in a statement.

“The FBI will continue to investigate the motivating factors leading to this attack,” the agencies said.

Jones used a .45-caliber Hi-Point carbine with one nine-round magazine in the shooting, they said.

He bought the weapon Saturday, just two days before he opened fire, from a store in the Dayton area, the FBI and police said in the statement.

Beavercreek is a city of around 46,000 east of Dayton.