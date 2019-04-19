Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 11:37 PM GMT By Phil Helsel

An Ohio wrestling coach who had been accused of child endangerment and hazing turned himself into police on Friday, an official said.

Bart Freidenberg, 58, was wanted by police in the city of Franklin on charges of child endangerment and hazing, Franklin Police Chief Russ Whitman said in an email.

The charges were related to an alleged incident in June 2018 when the Ohio All-Star Wrestling Team, which Freidenberg coached, was renting school facilities in Franklin before leaving for a wrestling tour on the West Coast, police said Monday in a statement.

Bart Freidenberg Franklin Police Department

The alleged hazing involved a 15-year-old victim, but authorities have released few details.

They said that during practices in Franklin, one of the juvenile wrestlers from Cincinnati called his parents to come pick him up early, which they did and learned he was the victim of a hazing incident. It was reported to police.

Freidenberg allegedly was "aware of the hazing event(s) and failed to put a stop to it," Whitman said.

Online court records suggest both counts against Freidenberg are misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court May 21, police said.

An attorney for Freidenberg could not be reached after business hours Friday. The attorney declined to comment on the case earlier this week.

Authorities said they were not releasing much information about the alleged incident because they hoped other victims would come forward.

Franklin is a city of around 11,700 south of Dayton.