Ron Goldman's father, Alan Dershowitz react to death of O.J. Simpson

The death of O.J. Simpson drew immediate reaction around the country on Thursday, renewing public interest in his era-defining 1995 murder trial — and reviving painful memories for the families who were close to the events.

Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, capping off what legal analysts described at the time as the "trial of the century."

Fred Goldman, Ron's father, told NBC News that the news of Simpson's death only further underscored his grief for his son, who was found stabbed to death outside Nicole's home in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994.

Ronald Goldman in a family photo. WireImage

"The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Goldman said in a phone interview. "It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone."

Alan Dershowitz, the prominent lawyer who served as an adviser on Simpson's legal "Dream Team" alongside the late Johnnie Cochran and F. Lee Bailey, told NBC News that he was saddened to learn that his onetime client had died.

"I knew he was very sick, so I'm upset that he died," Dershowitz said. "I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He'll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal."

Simpson, who was 76, died of cancer, according to a statement from his family that was posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family said. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson's team of lawyers also included his friend Robert Kardashian, the late husband of reality television mogul Kris Jenner. Jenner's ex-partner, the former Olympian and media personality Caitlyn Jenner, tweeted just two words in response to the news of Simpson's death: "Good Riddance."

In the decades before he earned national infamy as a murder trial defendant, Simpson was best known as a decorated football star and sometime actor, appearing in "The Naked Gun" movie franchise. The Buffalo Bills, the team Simpson spent most of his NFL career with, did not immediately post a comment on his death, but a fan account published a photo of him on Instagram.

