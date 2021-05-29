Oklahoma agencies barred from vaccination, mask mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state agencies will be barred from requiring a mask or coronavirus vaccination as a condition of being allowed to enter a state building or office under an executive order signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“It is time to return to normal,” Stitt said in a statement after signing the order Friday. “Every Oklahoman must have access to all government services whether or not they choose to be vaccinated or wear a mask.”

The order, does not apply in medical settings with patients, was announced after Stitt signed into law a bill prohibiting schools and colleges from adopting mask or vaccination requirements.

Stitt refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, but in November required masks inside state buildings, an order that was lifted in March.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 452,777 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 1,214 currently active cases in the state.