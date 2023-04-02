IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Three others were injured Saturday night at Whiskey Barrel Saloon. Police did not release details about a suspect and said a motive had not been determined.
By Kurt Chirbas and Dennis Romero

At least three people were killed in a shooting at an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, police said.

Three others were injured. One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Oklahoma City Police Lt. Jeff Cooper said.

The circumstances of the shooting at Whiskey Barrel Saloon, a bar and eatery southwest of downtown Oklahoma City, were not clear, he said.

Officials did not provide details about a suspect, and detectives were trying to determine what precipitated the shooting.

Police alerted the community about the situation shortly before 10 p.m. in a Facebook post, but it wasn't clear exactly when the shooting was reported.

Kurt Chirbas

Kurt Chirbas is a senior editor for NBC News based in New York.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 