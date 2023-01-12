Oklahoma girl, 4, reported missing after postal worker finds her sister wandering alone, police say

A 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma was reported missing shortly after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone near their Cyril home, authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Athena Brownfield since Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a Facebook post. The agency initially said Athena was 3.

Her sister was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday near West Nebraska Avenue. The postal worker contacted Cyril police, OSBI said.

Athena Brownfield. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via Facebook

"At that time we realized that there was another child missing," the agency's spokesperson Brook Arbeitman said at a news conference.

Authorities have released very few details about the incident. When a reporter asked Arbeitman if Athena's parents were home at the time she was reported missing, Arbeitman said the focus right now remains on finding the child.

"Sorting out who's responsible will come next but we need to find this little girl," Arbeitman said.

A search was conducted at the family's home, which Arbeitman said is a standard procedure.

OSBI and local volunteers spent Wednesday searching vacant homes and waterways. Search dogs were also brought in to assist. Authorities asked residents in Cyril, a small town about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, to bring any security camera footage they may have to a command center at Family Life Church. Residents were also told to search their property.

"Law enforcement continues conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance videos in an effort to locate Athena," the OSBI said.

Athena was last known to be wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to a missing person's poster. Arbeitman said she has "limited verbal skills."