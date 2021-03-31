Oklahoma police officer Michael Nealey was found guilty of second degree murder Wednesday in the 2019 beating death of his superior, Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller.

Lucky Miller, acting police chief for the Mannford Police Department, was found dead in Pensacola Beach, Fla. KJRH

Miller died after a physical altercation in a hotel room the two men were sharing at a work conference.

Nealey and Miller were both members of the same police force in Mannford, 20 miles west of Tulsa.

Court documents said guests complained of noises coming from the hotel room, including the words "stop it, Mike," according to NBC News affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City. When staff opened the door they found Nealey on top of Miller, the station reported.