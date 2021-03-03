Oklahoma police arrest man accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of lottery tickets

The search for a man accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of lottery tickets ended Tuesday when Oklahoma authorities found him hiding in the back of a pickup truck.

Oklahoma City police had been looking for 21-year-old Dylan Barrett since January, when the department posted surveillance video of him on their social media pages and asked the public to help them find him. The footage, they said, captured Barrett stealing the tickets.

It was not clear Wednesday if any were winning tickets.

Authorities told NBC News in an email that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white Infiniti sedan at Southwest Grand Boulevard and South McKinley Avenue. The vehicle failed to stop and hit a tree after a short pursuit, police said.

That is when "Mr. Barrett decided to show off his running skills," Oklahoma City police said in a statement. "While he could run… he couldn’t hide."

Dylan Barret. Oklahoma City Police Dept.

Police eventually found him in the truck.

Barrett was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on charges of attempting to elude, no state driver's license, operating a vehicle without a proper tag, and larceny over $1,000, police said.

It was unknown if he had an attorney. Efforts to reach Barrett by phone Wednesday were unsuccessful.