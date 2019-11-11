Oklahoma police chief dead after fight with his own officer at Florida conference

An Oklahoma police chief was killed during an altercation with one of his own officers while at a conference in Florida Sunday.
Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pensacola Beach Sunday evening and found Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller dead, according to NBC affiliate KJRH.
Mannford police officer Michael Patrick Nealy has been charged with murder in connection with Miller's death. Nealy, 49, is being held at the Escambia County Jail without bond, according to sheriff's office records.
The two colleagues were in town for a conference, according to KJRH. No other details were immediately available, and the incident is under investigation.
“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mayor Tyler Buttram said in a statement. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”
Miller, 44, had been with the Mannford Police Chief since 2007, according to a statement from the city. He is survived by his wife and three children.
An interim Mannford police chief has been appointed.