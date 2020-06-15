Oklahoma State coach's conservative news network T-shirt could cost him a star player

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Star Oklahoma State University running back Chuba Hubbard threatened to leave the program on Monday after a photo surfaced of his coach wearing a shirt bearing the logo of a conservative cable news network.

Hubbard, who rushed for 2,163 yards last season was named the offensive player of the year in the Big 12 Conference, reacted harshly to a tweeted picture of Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, sporting the logo of One America News Network (OANN), known for its strong support of President Donald Trump.

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard wrote on Twitter.

"This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

And Hubbard appears to have the backing of Pokes teammate Teven Jenkins, an honorable mention all-conference offensive lineman.

"As an O-line we stand and support Chuba," the 6-foot-6, 321-pound Jenkins tweeted.

In his statement about Gundy, Hubbard didn't mention George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death in police custody has sparked worldwide protest against systemic racism and police brutality.

But the player's Twitter feed includes supportive statements about the Black Lives Matter movement.

We’re working!!! BLM — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 8, 2020

Reps for Oklahoma State declined to comment Monday.

President Trump frequently cites OANN on Twitter and calls on its representatives in White House press briefings. Trump cited a since-refuted OANN-fueled report that an elderly Buffalo protester, seriously injured when two police officers shoved him to the ground, might be an "ANTIFA provocateur" and that the incident could have been a "set up."

Earlier this year, Gundy demanded that his players be allowed to resume off-season training, saying that younger people are not as threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The coach is best known for a 2007 rant at a news conference complaining that a columnist, he believed, unfairly had written that a Cowboys quarterback had lost the confidence of the team.

"Come after me! I’m a man! I’m 40! I’m not a kid!” Gundy famously shouted.

The player in question was demoted to second string and eventually transferred from OSU.

And two years ago, Gundy complained about that "snowflake" culture and "liberalism" were leading to a society where people "don't really have to be tough."