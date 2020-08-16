Oklahoma State sorority house reports 23 positive coronavirus cases

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A group of sorority sisters are quarantined together after their chapter reported 23 positive coronavirus cases at Oklahoma State University.

The outbreak was at an off-campus sorority house at the university’s Stillwater location, detected by rapid-antigen testing done at an off-campus clinic, according to a statement from Oklahoma State University on Saturday. The university and Payne County Health Department are monitoring the chapter and performing contract tracing.

“Due to the nature of this situation, the entire chapter house is in isolation or quarantine and will be prohibited from leaving the facility,” the school said. “One member of the sorority who lives elsewhere is among those who tested positive and will also remain in isolation.”

Greek life has been a source of numerous coronavirus cases in the last few weeks as the nation debates the reopening of schools for in-person learning.

Fraternity rush parties at the University of Mississippi were linked to a spike in cases throughout the state by health officials in June.

At least 40 people contracted the virus at the University of Southern California’s fraternity row last month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A “cluster” of cases were also reported at a Sigma Nu chapter at the University of North Carolina, according to an alert posted by the school Saturday. The university did not identify how many students were infected, but said the state’s health department defined a “cluster” of cases as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location, in this case a single residential dwelling.

And 144 fraternity house residents tested positive for COVID-19 as of August 5 at the University of Washington's Seattle campus, according to a statement from the school two weeks ago. There were also 10 additional cases tied to the fraternity residents.

The school first identified 38 students who tested positive in connection with the fraternity homes at the end of June and asked the students to self-isolate. The University of Washington reported that about 1,000 students lived in 25 fraternity houses in the neighborhood north of its campus.

A total of 276 students and staff have tested positive at the university’s Seattle location, according to its testing results page.