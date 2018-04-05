Oklahoma teachers hold second day of walkout protests over school funding

The two-day Oklahoma City rally, which led to several school closures, comes on the heels of a pay raise for teachers signed by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin last week, which increased teachers' pay by 15 to 18 percent.

But protesting educators and school employees said they need more from the state after years of struggling with outdated textbooks, broken desks and shorter school weeks in the absence of desperately needed funding. Some teachers at Monday's rally said they were forced to raise funds for basic school supplies or pay for them themselves.

"The bill they passed is a short-term solution," Morejon said. "If they don’t pass a long-term solution, you and I are going to be sitting here again 10 years from now."

Morejon said he and his wife could make a substantially greater income as teachers if they moved to a state like Texas, and urged Oklahoma lawmakers to make the state competitive by increasing teachers' salaries.

“If I didn’t have a second job, I’d be on food stamps,” said Rae Lovelace, a single mother and a third-grade teacher at Leedey Public Schools in northwest Oklahoma who works 30 to 40 hours a week at a second job teaching online courses for a charter school.

At least 27 school districts in Oklahoma — including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Edmond, the three largest in the state — remained closed on Tuesday, according to NBC News affiliate KFOR.

In a statement on Monday evening, Fallin noted that she had signed legislation that allowed for $50 million "for the state aid funding formula and textbooks," which amounted to a nearly 20 percent increase in such appropriations.