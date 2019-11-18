Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

A shooting outside an Oklahoma Walmart Monday morning left at least three people dead, including the suspected gunman, officials said.
A woman and a man were fatally shot in a car, and another man was fatally shot outside of the car in the parking lot of the store in Duncan, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, according to the Duncan Police Department.
Duncan City Manager Kimberly Meek told NBC News that one of the dead people was the suspected shooter. She said police had secured the scene, and investigators do not believe a threat remains.
A handgun was found on the scene, police said. Officers are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told The Associated Press.
Duncan Public Schools and Red River Technology Center in Duncan were briefly locked down following the shooting, but were both given the "all clear" from police in less than a half-hour.
A statement from Walmart said the company was "assisting however possible.”
“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement," the statement said.
In August, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring more than two dozen. The suspect in that shooting is accused of targeting people of Mexican descent and has pleaded not guilty.
