An 80-year-old woman who went out to look for her missing son and his friend has also disappeared, and authorities are concerned about her well-being after the friend's remains were found this week in Oklahoma.

Glenda Parton has not been seen since Oct. 25, the Pryor Creek Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said. Her red 2016 Kia Rio was found on the side of the road the next day.

Officials said she was looking for her 59-year-old son, Dwayne Selby, and his 76-year-old friend, Jack Grimes, when she vanished.

Glenda Parton. Tulsa County Sheriff's office

Human remains found by hunters on Halloween were confirmed to be those of Grimes, the sheriff's office announced this week. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Grimes was last seen with Selby on or around Oct. 22, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said during a news conference Tuesday. The two were on their way to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, when they vanished. The car they were driving, a red Ford Taurus, had been abandoned.

Regalado said Tuesday that Parton, Selby and Grimes were related, and all three were in the horse business. Selby and Grimes lived together, he said.

The ME’s Office has confirmed the human remains found in Turley on Sun belong to Jack Grimes. His death has been ruled a homicide. Dwayne Selby & Dwayne‘s mother, Glenda Parton are still missing. A tip line has been set up: 918-596-8836 or tips@tcso.org pic.twitter.com/ZCEh2MvVIY — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) November 2, 2021

After finding Grimes' body, "we can’t rule out the possibility that Dwayne and Glenda were also met with foul play," Regalado said. "We have no idea at this point whether they're alive or not."

He added: "I’m not familiar with the horse business so I don’t know how rough it is or not. I know a lot of money goes through that and often when you’re dealing with a lot of money, things can happen."

He asked the "tight-knit" community to alert the sheriff's office of anything that might have seemed out of place concerning the trio. He also asked the public to call in any apparent evidence that they might stumble upon while hiking or hunting, but discouraged any theorizing about the case on social media.