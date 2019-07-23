Breaking News Emails
A University of Mississippi student has been arrested in the killing of a fellow student whose body was found Saturday morning.
Brandon Theesfeld, 22, from Texas, was charged with murder in the death of Alexandria Kostial, 21, and booked Monday into the Lafayette County Jail, the county Sheriff's Department officials told NBC affiliate WLBT.
Deputies found Kostial's body on Saturday morning while on routine patrol in Harmontown, nearly 30 miles from the University of Mississippi, where she was pursuing a marketing degree in the university’s school of business administration. She was originally from St. Louis.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
Theesfeld was also a student in the school of business administration, but had been suspended, Rod Guajardo, the university's associate director of communications, told NBC News on Tuesday.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit, the University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Police Department are working together to investigate.
Kostial’s father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that she was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at Ole Miss.
"She was a 2016 Lindbergh High School graduate," he added. "She was only 21."