March 7, 2019, 12:10 AM UTC By Phil McCausland

The University of Mississippi student government voted unanimously to remove a statue of a Confederate soldier from the center of their campus Tuesday, fewer than two weeks after a pro-Confederate rally unfolded at the school.

The latest flashpoint in a nationwide examination of Confederate iconography, the 47-0 vote was met with a loud applause in the room.

Students at this university, which has endured the national gaze multiple times in recent years for troubling symbols and racist incidents, described the energy at the meeting as electric: some hugged, while others wiped away tears.

“I started crying when I knew we had the majority vote," said Leah Davis, a black junior psychology major from Tupelo, Mississippi, who helped write the resolution. "It was really powerful to me the fact that the senate voted unanimously.”

The resolution that passed was signed Tuesday night by student body president Elam Miller. It proposes that the statue be moved from its place at the center of the campus to a nearby cemetery on school grounds, where hundreds of Confederate soldiers are buried.

“We’re setting up meetings right now with university leaders to understand the next steps from here,” Miller, a senior public policy major, said. “The way it’s outlined is sort of gray.”

The unanimous vote also comes during a time of unclear leadership for the university, as Jeff Vitter, the school's chancellor since 2015, stepped down in November. The state college board is now searching for his replacement.

Student organizers said that they saw the lack of permanent leadership as an opening to move the statue. During the last search for a chancellor in 2015, students were able to remove the state flag, which incorporates the Confederate emblem in its design.