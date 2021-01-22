Olivia Jade Giannulli, seeking to resuscitate a once-thriving influencer career, on Thursday posted her first vlog since her parents were caught in the massive college-admissions scandal.

The 21-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli published a 15-minute video which vaguely touched upon the scandal that ended in both of her parents landing in prison.

"This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," Giannulli said. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

Giannulli urged fans to look up a Dec. 8 chat she did on the Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," which had been her first interview since the scandal broke.

Then, 52 seconds into Thursday's video, it jarringly cut to Giannulli in a gray pullover hoodie, telling viewers that she understands the serious implications of "Operation Varsity Blues."

"Hey a quick little editor's note: Because i didn’t want this to come across the wrong way, and I'd just rather say something and make the video look a little weird," she said. "I don't mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way. I think what I was trying to get across was that the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at 'Red Table (Talk)' and so although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward."

She went on to say that for her own "mental sanity," she doesn't want to "keep rehashing things."

"I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube," she said.

Throughout the rest of the video, she fed her dog, prepared three meals, worked out on a treadmill and went through her nighttime skincare regimen.

She didn't mention her parents or directly discuss the case which ended with them serving prison time.

They pleaded guilty to charges connected to falsely portraying their daughters as elite crew athletes, thus being worthy of additional consideration for admission to the University of Southern California.

Both daughters left USC after the scandal broke.

Loughlin served two months in prison before she was released in late December.

Mossimo Giannulli reported to a federal lockup in Lompoc, California, in mid-November for a five-month sentence. His lawyers are seeking an early release.

"Any reduction in Giannulli's sentence would be widely publicized, thereby undermining the deterrent effect of the sentence this court imposed," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney wrote earlier this week in opposition to the request.