One of four inmates who escaped from a jail in Mississippi over the weekend is in custody in Texas, authorities said Thursday.

Jerry Raynes, 51, has been captured in Spring Valley, Texas, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office which posted on its Facebook page a picture of Raynes with his hands behind his back while appearing to be frisked by an officer. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the capture, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, authorities said they believed Dylan Arrington, 22, who also escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Saturday night, was killed after barricading himself in a home in Leake County, Mississippi. Arrington exchanged gunfire with police. The home Arrington was in caught fire during the gun fight, officials said.

Leake County in Central Mississippi is about 80 miles northeast of Hinds County where the inmates escaped from jail.

Arrington was suspected in the slaying of 62-year-old pastor Anthony Watts.

Watts was shot and killed around 7 p.m. Monday on Interstate 55 after he pulled over to help a man, suspected of being Arrington, who had wrecked a motorcycle. Police say the man shot Watts several times and stole his red Dodge Ram. Watts died at the scene.

“Based on information gathered from investigators, the suspect ... fit the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington,” Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis said earlier this week.

Arrington, Raynes, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison escaped from the jail near Jackson through breaches in a cell and the roof, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, whose department manages the detention center. The men might have camped out on the roof before they fled and went their separate ways, Jones said.

The whereabouts of Grayson and Harrison remain unknown.