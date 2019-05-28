Breaking News Emails
Another hiker in Hawaii has gone missing, sparking a search that comes days after rescuers found yoga instructor Amanda Eller, who spent more than two weeks lost in the island's Makawao Forest Reserve.
Noah Mina, 35, was reported missing on May 20 in the area of Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as the Saint Anthony Cross, in Wailuku, according to the Maui Police Department.
Police and fire personnel are assisting in his search, the department said. Javier Cantellops, one of the rescuers who found Amanda Eller on Friday, said during a news conference over the weekend that he was meeting with Mina's family to put together a search team.
"Circumstances are completely different ... but overall it's the next mission," he said at the Saturday press conference. "He's another member of our community."
Mina's father, Vincent Mina, said in a Facebook post that Noah has been missing since last Monday when he went for a hike that morning and hope's his son's story ends as Eller's did, with his safe return.
Mina is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with shaven black hair and brown eyes.
Eller, 35, was discovered by a helicopter crew on Friday, after going for what was supposed to be a short hike on May 8. She was reported missing by her boyfriend, Benjamin Konkol, the next day.
Authorities said Eller left her SUV, with her wallet and phone inside, at the Maui reserve before going on her trek. Her mother, Julia Eller, said at a news conference on Saturday that her daughter intended to go on a 3-mile hike but became disoriented after stopping to rest.
Eller tried to follow her instincts to get back to her car but "was going in the wrong direction," her mother said.
Eller told The New York Times that she was injured when she fell from a 20-foot cliff and later lost her shoes in a flash flood. She survived by eating plants, strawberry guavas and moths that landed on her body, she told the outlet. Eller kept herself hydrated by drinking water from the river.
Doctors said Eller suffered an orthopedic fracture and burns on her lower extremities. She was released from the hospital on Saturday and is recovering at a family's members house in Maui.