One arrested in connection with wildfire raging in western Los Angeles

One man has been arrested in connection with a roaring brushfire that has vexed Southern California first responders all weekend, authorities said Monday.

660 Gal. of water on the #PalisadesFire from VC Cpt. 2. Each drop requires coordination between the Pilot, Fire Manager identifying targets, and the crew chief communicating and managing the bucket behavior.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas announced the arrest of a suspect in the Palisades Fire, but didn't reveal any other details such as his name or what led to the apprehension.

The suspect was being treated for smoke inhalation on Monday, Terrazas said at a press conference.

"The person in custody, we feel like we have the right person," Terrazas said.

The fire has charred more than 1,325 acres and was listed at 0-percent containment by late Monday morning.

The Palisades Fire is the product of at least two separate blazes that might have been started by an arsonist near the Santa Ynez Falls hiking trail at about 10 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Some residents who haven't evacuated yet have their bags packed and are ready to roll at a moment's notice.

"Our car has been packed since Friday night, shoes next to the bed and we're ready to go at any point," Pacific Palisades resident Megan Herzlinger told NBC News on Monday.

Last look before sundown (taken at 7:55pm) at the incredible air ops up here in the Palisades Highlands trying to contain the #PalisadesFire.

Flames were within a mile of the 37-year-old's home, which sits at the base of the Santa Monica Mountains — a picturesque setting under normal conditions.

"It's a beautiful landscape and we love hiking but it comes with the dangers of, if a fire starts, there's nothing to stop it before it gets to theses houses," Herzlinger said. "It's just kindling."

