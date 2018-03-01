One body found, three still missing after boat collision on Colorado River

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. — Arizona authorities say they have found the body of a woman who was among four people missing after two boats crashed on the Colorado River.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen says 51-year-old Christi Lewis was found Monday in a section of the river that borders California and Arizona.

Mortensen says Lewis was a California resident, but her hometown hasn’t been determined.

The search is continuing for the three other missing people.

Authorities say one boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night, ejecting more than a dozen people.

Authorities say both boats sank and passing boaters pulled people from the water.

Mortensen says none of the people in the two boats were wearing life vests.