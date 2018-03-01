Subscribe to Breaking News emails

One body found, three still missing after boat collision on Colorado River

by The Associated Press / / Source: Associated Press
Image: Mohave County Sheriff's Office search and rescue boats look for four people missing on the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu in Arizona
Mohave County Sheriff's Office search and rescue boats look for four people missing on the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu in Arizona, on Sept. 2, 2018.Mohave County Sheriff's Office / via Reuters

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. — Arizona authorities say they have found the body of a woman who was among four people missing after two boats crashed on the Colorado River.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen says 51-year-old Christi Lewis was found Monday in a section of the river that borders California and Arizona.

Mortensen says Lewis was a California resident, but her hometown hasn’t been determined.

The search is continuing for the three other missing people.

Authorities say one boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night, ejecting more than a dozen people.

Authorities say both boats sank and passing boaters pulled people from the water.

Mortensen says none of the people in the two boats were wearing life vests.

