Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Daniella Silva

A child died and at least 40 other people, mostly children, were reported injured when a bus carrying a youth football team from a championship game crashed in Arkansas early Monday, police said.

The crash was reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday (3: 40 a.m. ET) after the charter bus left the roadway and overturned west of the city of Benton along Interstate 30, Arkansas State Police said.

The charter bus was carrying a youth football team headed back from a championship game in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, police said.

The charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

The bus driver survived the crash and was being questioned by state troopers, police said.

State police said the injured were transported to local hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

A spokesperson from the Arkansas Children's Hospital said they had received more than 20 patients. The hospital was not releasing the conditions of the patients out of concern for their families, the spokesperson said.

Three other hospitals had received patients, the spokesperson said.