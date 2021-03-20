One dead, 10 injured in separate Texas nightclub shootings

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in two separate nightclub shootings in Texas.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police received a call reporting a shooting inside Pryme Night Club. Six people were found shot, according to a police press release.

The victims were taken to local hospitals where one, a woman, was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released. The others are said to be either stable or critical.

Police said they believe the shooting was the result of a "disturbance" between two groups of people at the nightclub.

"A member of one of the groups produced a firearm and began shooting inside the club, resulting in the six being injured," authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene "in an unknown direction," according to police.

Shortly after the Dallas incident, police in Houston said officers responded to a shooting at a club on North Freeway.

The police department said in a tweet just before 4:15 a.m. that five people were injured following a "disturbance" at the nightclub. The victims were all hospitalized.

Houston police did not immediately return a phone call on Saturday.

According to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV in Houston, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and is listed in critical condition. The other victims, including a man shot in the leg, are stable.

Preliminary information suggests that there was an argument inside the club and a suspect with a pistol began firing, the outlet reported.