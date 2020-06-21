One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Austin Mullen and Associated Press

One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday.

The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

According to their preliminary investigation, "individuals on foot" started shooting in the area, causing people to scatter.

Twelve people with gunshot wounds have been taken to hospital, where one man died and 11 others were determined to have non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests so far.

The identity of the deceased and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days, police said.

An initial tweet from Minneapolis Police advised the public to avoid the area.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants. Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Follow here for updates.