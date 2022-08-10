One dead, 5 seriously injured in New Jersey double-decker bus crash

One person was killed and nearly two dozen other people were injured when a double-decker bus crashed Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike near New York City, authorities said.

The collision with a pickup truck happened about 6:35 p.m. near Woodbridge Township just west of Staten Island at the Thomas Edison Service Area Entrance, New Jersey State Police said.

Civilians and police stand together along an area of the New Jersey Turnpike after a bus crash Tuesday. NBC New York

The bus driver was among five who had serious injuries, NBC New York reported.

The exact number of people who were hospitalized and their conditions were not available late Tuesday. Authorities said as many as 20 may have been injured.

A Ford F-150 pickup was involved in the crash, but nobody in the truck was injured, state police told the station.

The bus and the truck collided; the exact cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday night.

NBC New York reported the double-decker bus was headed from New York to Philadelphia.