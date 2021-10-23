One dead, 7 wounded in shooting near Fort Valley State University during homecoming weekend

Authorities in Georgia are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured seven others during an off campus party near Fort Valley State University.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Saturday morning that the person who died was not a Fort Valley State University student.

In a statement to NBC's affiliate in Atlanta, WXIA, the university confirmed there were students at the party who suffered injuries, adding that "none have been reported as life-threatening." Fort Valley State University temporarily placed the campus on lockdown following the shooting. That lockdown was later lifted on Saturday morning, according to the school.

Fort Valley State University, an HBCU located about an hour-and-a-half south of Atlanta in Peach County, was gearing up to host homecoming festivities at the school.

Following the shooting, the university cancelled two of those events on Saturday morning, including an alumni breakfast and their homecoming parade.

The university said it still plans to still host the homecoming football game with "increased security protocols in place" WXIA reported.