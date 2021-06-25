One dead after attempted robbery at multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills home

One person was killed and four others were wounded during an attempted robbery early Friday in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, police said.

Three men, all in their 20s, tried to rob three others about 2:05 a.m. PT in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way in affluent Hollywood Hills, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

The three victims, men in their 60s, 50s and 40s, were leaving a house when they were met by robbers, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The man in his 60s and at least one of the robbers exchanged gunfire, Lee said, before the suspects took off in their car.

Police pulled them over moments later near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive, less than two miles away in Beverly Hills, with two wounded suspects inside, Lee said.

One of those suspects died from his wounds, according to police. The other was stable.

The man in his 60s was listed in critical condition, Lee said. The remaining victims were stable.

None of the suspects or victims were immediately identified.

The multimillion-dollar home where the shooting happened is owned by 39-year-old Nova Fashion CEO Richard Saghian, according to property records. A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The neighborhood is also known locally as "The Bird Streets," with nearby blocks such as Skylark Lane, Oriole Lane, Oriole Way and Tanager Way.

Blue Jay Way was also inspiration for a Beatles song of the same name, penned by George Harrison for the "Magical Mystery Tour" album.