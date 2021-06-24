One dead after car crashes into multifamily home and sparks large fire

One person is dead after a car crashed into a Manchester, Connecticut, multifamily home, sparking a large fire that fully engulfed the vehicle and building.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. ET on Center Street. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said that the occupants of the home were able to escape unharmed. One person, believed to be the driver of the car, was found dead near the vehicle, he said.

A preliminary investigation shows that the car may have been speeding prior to the crash.

"The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Center St. and traveled over the double yellow lines off the roadway, through a fence and trees ultimately crashing into 207/209 Center St," Shea said in an emailed statement. "The investigation into this incident is ongoing."

According to NBC Connecticut, seven children and seven adults were in the residence. The building is temporarily uninhabitable, Fire Chief Daniel A. French told the outlet.