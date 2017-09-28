One Dead in ‘Enormous’ Rockfall at Yosemite’s El Capitan

One person was killed and another person was injured after a massive chunk of stone broke off of the face of Yosemite’s "El Capitan" on Wednesday, park officials and a climber who witnessed the rockfall said.

The rockfall on the more than 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith occurred at around 1:55 p.m. local time (4:55 p.m. ET) near the "Waterfall Route," a popular climbing route.

Peter Zabrok, a 58-year-old climber making his 58th El Capitan climb on Wednesday, said a huge chunk of rock broke off from about 2,000 feet up and struck the cliff at around 1,000 feet up, and it appeared two or three people were hiking at the base.

"I've never seen anything like that," Zabrok said in a Facebook video interview with NBC News from the side of the mountain. He called the rockfall "enormous" and estimated the piece of rock was "about 100 feet by 100 feet by 100 feet."

"The extremely frightening thing about the whole thing is that we were under the rockfall for the previous — we just spent our sixth night on the wall, and we were directly under the rockfall," Zabrok said. "So if we had not climbed as quickly as we did, which is quicker than I usually climb, we'd be dead now."

More information about the condition of the injured person was not immediately released. Park officials said Wednesday evening they were working to get that person out of the park for medical care. The park said that it’s climbing season in Yosemite National Park and there are many climbers on El Capitan and other routes.

Rockfalls are common in the Yosemite Valley, with records indicating that 1,000 have occurred over the last 150 years, according to the park service.

Zabrok said there were five rockfalls, and one person — he wasn't sure if it was a first responder or another climber — rushed into the main falldown and "that guy totally risked his life" responding to the tragedy.

There were at least 58 rockslides and rockfalls in Yosemite National Park in 2016, the park service said.

Zabrok, climbing with two friends, said he called his father to let him know he was not injured or worse.

"We're feeling extremely lucky to be alive," he said.