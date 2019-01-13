Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

A woman was killed and five people injured in a shooting at a Phoenix motel Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 11:20 a.m. MST at the Pay Less Inn, said Sgt. Armando Carbajal of the Phoenix Police Department.

Police cars outside a Phoenix motel on Jan. 13, 2019. Rich Prange / NBC News 12

Police found six adults — three males and three females — with gun shot injuries, he said. They were taken to the hospital where one of the women, who police said was 18, was pronounced dead. The alleged suspect is believed to be among the injured.

An adult male who was at the scene with the alleged suspect, fled before officers arrived and is being sought by police, Carbajal said.