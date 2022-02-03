One dead, four wounded in Greyhound bus shooting in California

A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California left five people shot, one fatally, Wednesday evening, and the suspect was later arrested at a nearby Walmart, officials said.

Police in Oroville, California, received calls about a shooting taking place inside a Greyhound bus at 7:35 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The bus was located outside a convenience store on Oroville-Dam and Feather River boulevards in Oroville, which is about 65 miles north of Sacramento.

Officers with the Oroville Police Department and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office found several people suffering gunshot wounds, according to the release.

“Despite lifesaving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and others were transported to local hospitals,” the release said.

A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Oroville, Calif., killed one person and injured several others before the attacker was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022. NBC Bay Area

Authorities have not identified the victim.A total of five people were shot, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea and Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The conditions of the four survivors were not released.

The shooting suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police soon after received calls that the suspect was inside a Walmart on Cal Oak Road in Oroville.

Butte County sheriff's deputies and several law enforcement officers responded to Walmart, where they "located evidence that gave them cause to believe it was the suspect involved in the shooting,” officials said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody and placed in Butte County Jail, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

Honea said Wednesday a weapon was recovered, but did not offer further details.

In a statement to NBC News, a Greyhound spokesperson said: “Our primary concern at this time is the safety of our driver and passengers. We are working closely with local authorities.”

The Butte County District Attorney’s Office has scheduled a news briefing on the shooting for 9 a.m. local time.