One dead, at least 16 hurt in New York City subway fire

One person was killed and at least 16 were hurt in an underground New York City subway fire Friday morning, officials said.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the train blaze in Harlem, just above Central Park, at 3:18 a.m., New York City Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief Fred Schaaf said during an early-morning news conference.
One person was killed, four suffered life-threatening injuries and one was seriously injured, according to the fire department. In addition, 11 people, including four firefighters, suffered minor injuries. The victim who was killed was identified only as a 36-year-old man.
Schaaf said heavy fire came from at least one train car, and that firefighters were met with challenging high-heat conditions. Two cars were quickly evacuated.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of street grates near the 110th Street and Central Park North subway station, NBC New York reported. The fire had started at Broadway and 96th Street, police said.
The fire, which broke out in a northbound train, affected service through the morning, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Far fewer commuters are using the subway system during the coronavirus pandemic, but the MTA has also greatly decreased the number of trains that are running.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Schaaf said.