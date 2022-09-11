One dead, multiple injured after motorboat accident at Grand Canyon National Park

One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River within Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, according to a statement posted on the park's Twitter account.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the park's Twitter account, which reported that emergency medical personnel were treating and transporting injured patients.

The rapid is known for a large rock island that splits the left and right portions of the channel, making it dangerous for rafters, according to the website GoRafting.com.

"You can get into trouble here by failing to make the move around the rock island and flipping off of this feature," the site notes.

A representative for the national park did not immediately respond to inquiries from NBC News Sunday.

The death comes about a week after a backpacker died in the park.

Fifty-nine-year-old Arizonan Delphine Martinez was found dead on the park's Thunder River Trail last Sunday, when temperatures in the park's inner canyon were over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the park.