One dead, one injured in shooting near Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning near the the self-declared Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted at about 3:45 a.m. local time that officers were investigating a shooting near 12 Avenue and Pike Street.

The Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP, was established earlier this month by demonstrators protesting police brutality and the killing of George Floyd after the Seattle Police Department vacated the East Precinct there.

One man who was brought to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following Monday morning's shooting died, Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for the hospital, said. Another man was in critical condition at Harborview.

Two previous shootings in the zone left one person dead and two injured, and on June 22, Seattle officials ordered those occupying the area to leave.

Seattle officials said Sunday that CHOP would be dismantled, but it remained intact as of the nighttime, NBC affiliate KING reported.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that officers would return to the East Precinct, but she did not say when.