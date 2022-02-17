One person was killed Wednesday after a small plane crashed and collided with a tractor-trailer on a North Carolina interstate, authorities have said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday they were investigating the crash of a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron that hit a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Lexington, North Carolina.

The plane crashed near the Davidson County Airport and collided with the vehicle on the nearby interstate at around 5:35 p.m. ET, the FAA said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said one person had died in the crash.

Local NBC affiliate WRAL-TV, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported that it was the pilot who died in the incident.

Authorities have yet to identify the pilot. NBC News has contacted the highway patrol for more information.

They said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not appear to have suffered threatening injuries in the crash. Their condition was unclear as of early Thursday morning.

Speaking with WRAL-TV, witness Donald Holt Sr. said he and his wife had noticed that the plane was flying "kinda low."

After the crash, he said: “As soon as we got right over the highway, we saw the tail of the plane and we saw the tractor-trailer learning on its side and both were on fire."

“As we got a little further, we saw a bunch of smoke — white smoke and black smoke," he said.

All lanes of the southbound I-85 were closed near Exit 88 following the crash. As of early Thursday morning, the on-ramp from North Carolina Highway 47 to the I-85 South was still closed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.