One dead, six injured after car crashes into outdoor diners at Miami Beach restaurant

One person was killed and six others were injured when a driver accelerated into an outdoor dining area of a Miami Beach restaurant Thursday night, police said.

An elderly woman was attempting to parallel park at 22 Washington Ave. at 6:03 p.m. when she hit several tables, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The address belongs to an Italian restaurant called Call Me Gaby.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, where one of them died, police said.

Though police did not identify the victims, NBC Miami reported one of the injured was a 3-year-old who suffered minor cuts and bruises.

“Our entire city grieves for all the victims and their families,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber tweeted Friday morning.