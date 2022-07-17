One dead and two injured in a shooting at a California bowling alley

One man was killed and two others were injured after gunfire erupted at a bowling alley in a California city Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. after a fight broke out between a group of people in the bar area of Granada Bowl in Livermore, police said.

A 28-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Livermore Sgt. Steve Goard said at an evening news conference.

The two other victims who were shot were stabilized at the hospital. The unidentified shooter remained at-large Saturday night, Goard said.

The four men, all in their 20s, appeared to know each other, he said. It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

No other injuries were reported at the venue, which hosts birthdays and other events. The bar area where the shooting occurred is located in the back, away from the bowling lanes, Goard said.

"It's scary for everyone, but it happened separately from the birthday party" taking place at the venue at the time, he said.

The business said on Facebook that it would be closed for the rest of Saturday and on Sunday. It said it would update patrons on its hours Sunday afternoon.

Livermore, known for rapid grown in the 1960s and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, is about 45 miles east of San Francisco.

The bowling alley was built in 1959 but closed when a new housing project purchased its location, the East Bay Times reported in 2007. The venue was revived and redeveloped under new owners after developers scaled back plans for the area following the real estate crash of the late '00s.

The shooting remained under investigation, and detectives had numerous witnesses to interview, Goard said.

He called such violence rare in the city.

"We’re currently following up suspect leads," the Livermore department tweeted. "We’ll provide details as we have them."